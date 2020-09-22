  1. Home
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim look madly in love as they embrace while enjoying a scenic view

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim sprinkle romance in their latest posts as they spend quality time with together family during a family holiday. Take a look at Shoaika's romantic posts here.
27082 reads Mumbai
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim look madly in love as they embrace while enjoying a scenic view
A holiday with your family and loved ones is the best thing, no arguments there! Telly Town's cutest couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are enjoying this blissful feeling right now, as they are on a family trip to Lonavala. Yes, the duo recently decided to visit their favourite resort at the hill station to spend some fun-loving time with their family. 

The duo decided to have a break from the hustle and bustle of the big city and enjoy a peaceful time amid natural beauty. Known as the jewel of the Sahyadri Mountains, Lonavala is a popular getaway from Mumbai. Dipika and Shoaib along with their family took on the roads to reach their destination, and spend a gala time there. As both the husband-wife duo enjoy a massive following on social media, they never miss a chance to engage their fans with glimpses of their happy times. 

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar enjoys rains and cuddles with her pooch as she spent weekend at her 'favourite' place; See Photos

From spending some quality time together to have fun with their family members, Dipika and Shoaib gave glimpses from their pleasant Lonavala trip to fans. While all of Shoaika's moments are enthralling, one picture has certainly caught everyone's eyes. Well, we're talking about Dipika and Shoaib's romantic picture together. In the picture, Shoaika look madly in love as they warmly embrace each other while enjoying a scenic view. 

Their romantic picture is breathtaking, and they are completely soaked in love. Well, we must say, Shoaika can sprinkle romance in the atmosphere wherever they go. Shoaib shared this awe-inspiring photo with wifey Dipika and also penned a beautiful note for her. Calling Dipika his 'life', Shoaib wrote, 'Aafaton ke daur mein, chein ki ghadi hai tu meri zindagi hai tu.' Well, this has certainly touched our hearts. 

Take a look at Dipika and Shoaib's fun-loving family getaway here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aafaton ke daur mein, chein ki ghadi hai tu meri zindagi hai tu

A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3 super women

A post shared by SHOAIKA FAN (DIPSTAR) (@dipika.ekta) on

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar turns makeup artist for Shoaib Ibrahim and latter cannot stop blushing; Watch Video

Credits :Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Instagram

