Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Love Story: Here's a timeline of the Sasural Simar Ka couple's journey of love

Here's a timeline of TV's cutest couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's love story that will make you fall in love with them more.

If you think of an example of true love, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's name is sure to pop out first. They are just not called Telly Town's most adorable couple for name-sake, their heart-touching love story and romance has proved what a 'solid, healthy and faithful relationship' can do. You might have heard, 'Marriages are made in heaven', Dipika-Shoaib's relationship is just the ideal example of it. After fighting so many barriers, the duo stood strong together and wrote a new beautiful love story. Their chemistry has made many reinforce belief in love and marriage again. So today, let's take a look a the Sasural Simar Ka couple's beautiful journey of love.

1. Falling in love:

There's no suspense here. Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka, and fell in love. But, little did anyone know that the reel life couple in 2011 would become a real-life one after some years. Well, love wasn't easy as Dipika was married at that time. Her troubled marriage with her ex-husband ended in January 2015 after a bitter divorce. Later sparks flew between Dipika and Shoaib and everybody around got a sense of it. However, it was after Shoaib's exit from the show that the two realized the true feelings that they have for each other.

2. Making it official:

Speculations around the duo having an affair started making waves, but the kept mum about the same. Their silence raised many eyebrows and people started cooking stories on the same. After dating each other for three years, the jodi decided to finally take a step ahead and make it official. They went public about their love and confessed their feelings in an interview with one of the leading newspapers.

3. Dealing with society together:

Though love had blossomed between the two, it wasn't a bed of roses for them initially. Many blamed Dipika's growing closeness to Shoaib for her first failed marriage. Some others also raised questions on their different religions. But the duo stuck together and rose above all odds. Dipika defended her nasty past saying, 'Not every love marriage needs to work; it can have its issues like compatibility too.'

After connecting, there was no looking back for Dipika and Shoaib. They supported each other in their thick and thin and stood strong in times of emotional difficulties.

4. Deciding to stay forever:

After knowing and understanding each other for a couple of years, the couple decided to take the plunge. In February 2018 the duo exchanged wedding vows in the nikah ceremony and got tied in the nuptial knot. It was in a private ceremony that took place in Bhopal. Interestingly, the duo was planning a lavish wedding in Jaipur. However, their families wanted to advance their plan and the big day was finalized in merely 20 days ago. Interestingly, solemnized their nikah in the same house where Shoaib's parents were hitched decades ago.

5. Filmy romance:

Dipika and Shoaib's story is no less than a movie. Their reel-turned-real romance had all the elements that make it totally drool-worthy. From nok-jhoks to unconditional love, their relationship is a perfect example of a 'Happy and Peaceful' marriage. From going on dates together to clicking selfies to cooking for each, the two leave no stone unturned to make each other special and loved.

Some relationships are just meant to be, and Dipika-Shoaib's relation is just one of them!

