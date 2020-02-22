Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's faces light up with joy as they celebrate their 2nd marriage anniversary

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are celebrating their 2nd marriage anniversary today and here's an adorable video of the two cutting the cake. Check out the video right here.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are definitely one of the most talked about couples from the telly world and in fact, their fanbase actually developed from their show together, Sasural Simar Ka, and ever since, there has been no looking back for the two. The duo also went on to work on two dance reality shows, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa season 8 and Nach Baliye 8. In fact, Shoaib went on to propose to Dipika on the show itself and it was one of the most adorable instances on television, ever.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot on February 22, 2018, and today, they are celebrating their 2nd marriage anniversary. And well, Dipika Shared a video with husband on social media as the two cut a cake and in fact, also fed each other the same. It was an adorable TikTok video, and in fact, also had a soothing song in the background where both of them can't seem to control their smiles and their happiness on this occasion.

Check out Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's video right here:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's cute moments are all things hearts)

On the work front, Dipika is currently working on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum which co-stars Karan V Grover, and is one of the favourite shows of the fans right now. However, the show will be going off-air soon, and well, we bet fans are looking forward to what follows ahead.

Credits :Instagram

Read More