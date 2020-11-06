Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Goa vacay is filled with love, masti & food; See Shoaika's adorable PHOTOS

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim aka Shoaika have jetted off to Goa for a mini-vacay, and the couple is giving a glimpse of their 'happy holiday' to fans, leaving them excited.

Goa is 'the' holiday spot, and there's no denying this fact. Ever since lockdown relaxations were announced, and things started getting back to normal, many celebrities took a trip to Goa. Only recently, Parth Samthaan and Shaheer Sheikh were spotted holidaying in the Pearl Of the Orient. Now, a much-loved couple of the Telly Town has travelled to Goa for a mini-vacay. We're talking about Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim.

Yes, Shoaika jetted off to Goa recently, and as usual, they have been sharing glimpses of their 'happy holiday' with fans on social media. The cute couple is painting Goa in red with their romance. They are also making Shoaika lovers go gaga over their fun-loving camaraderie. It seems like Dipika and Shoaib are making the most of their Goa getaway and making beautiful memories together. From scooter rides to beach walks to enjoying the mesmerizing weather, Shoiaka are having a gala time together.

If you're the couple's admirers, you might know that they usually take trips with their beloved family. However, this time Dipika and Shoaib decided to spend some 'we time' and are enjoying their stay sans fam, but Shoaib's friends have accompanied the duo. The couple has been sharing several romantic pictures from their holiday, and two of them with their 'loving' captions have taken the internet by storm.

In one of the pictures, Dipika cannot take off her eyes of Shoaib as he enjoys a bite of food from her hand. They look totally in love and the picture speaks volumes of their compassion for each other. Sharing this adorable picture, Dipika wrote, 'Har safar khubsoorat hai...Humsafar tum jo ho.'

Shoaib also shared a cute picture, wherein their bond of friendship is reflected as they pose on some rocks. The duo is seen sharing a fist bump, and look beautiful. Expressing his feelings, Shoaib wrote, 'Ae yaar sun yaari teri mujhe zindagi se bhi pyari hai.'

Take a look at Shoaik's adorable Goa holiday pictures here:

Well, we must say, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Goa vacay is filled with love, masti, and food. Don't they look simply adorable together? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

