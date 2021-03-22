Dipika Kakar announces Sasural Simar Ka Season 2; Actress shares promo and hints at the new twist

Dipika Kakar became a household name for the show Sasural Simar Ka. Her acting was very well appreciated in the show.

Television actress Dipika Kakar’s fans were waiting for her comeback on the screen for a long time. The actress’s show Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, which was very popular, went off air last year. And since then, she has been missing from the television screen. But her fans were seeing Dipika on her YouTube channel which is again very popular as Dipika ki Duniya. And now, she has announced a comeback with her popular show Sasural Simar Ka. Yes, the show is coming up with its second season and Dipika Kakar will be a part of this show.

The Kahan Hum Kahan Tum actress revealed it on her Instagram and also shared the promo of the serial. She wrote, “Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts....Are you ready......Lets create magic again.” Clad in a red-coloured saree, Dipika started the promo video wishing her Jai Mata Di in Simar's style. She further said that she is coming back but with someone new. And for this, viewers will have to wait for a while. The other cast details of the show have been kept under wraps.

To be noted here, Sasural Simar Ka aired on Colors TV from April 2011 to March 2018. During its tenure, the show which started as a show that focused on women empowerment later went on to become a supernatural show.

Take a look at Dipika Kakar’s promo screenshot here:

The promo video was also shared by her husband Shoaib Ibrahim on his Instagram. It was in this show Dipika and Shoaib had met and started dating each other. They are the most popular couple also in the television industry.

