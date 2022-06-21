Dipika Kakar bakes a cake for Shoaib Ibrahim on his birthday & gives special gift; Check out party PICS

It was actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s birthday yesterday and his wife Dipika Kakar left no stone unturned to make the day very special for him. The day for very special for the couple as they had three reasons for celebrating the day. Firstly it was father’s day on June 19, then Shoaib’s sister’s marriage got fixed and thirdly it was Shoaib’s birthday. Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika was very excited about the day and she put in lots of effort for making his day memorable. The highlights of the day were a special cake baked by her, the gift and the party bus arrangements.

In Dipika’s youtube video, the actress shared about the preparations for Shoaib’s birthday and showed how she made cake for him. She also shared glimpse of the late night cake cutting ceremony. She was delighted that everyone loved the cake. In the video, also offered a glimpse of the special birthday gift for her husband. Dipika gifted him a white pair of sneakers from luxury brand Gucci, which approximately costs around Rs 77K.

Not only this, a heartfelt handwritten note from his father, made Shoaib extremely emotional. Shoaib treasured the greeting card from his father and mentioned how it made his birthday even more special and was the best birthday gift ever. Sister Saba shared pictures from the birthday celebration with brother Shoaib. Shoaib's sister wished that her brother keeps smiling and spreading love.

Shoaib took to Instagram to share his birthday celebration yesterday. Dipika had booked an open roof bus for her whole family as they travelled all over the city. There was music and people were dancing on the bus. Shoaib was very delighted and he also cut a cake on the bus. Dipika also shared a dance video from her latest song.

Shoaib has sported black t-shirt and trousers and Dipika looks simple yet elegant in white suit. They were seen enjoying the weather as they had fun with family.

Shoaib Ibrahim is happily married to Dipika Kakar, who is also a television actress.

Shoaib has starred in multiple TV serials and done reality shows like Nach Baliye. The actor was last seen on television in the serial, Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Dipika is known for playing Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. The actress won Bigg Boss 12 back in 2018. She was last seen as a successful TV actress in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and later in a brief appearance on Sasural Simar Ka 2.

