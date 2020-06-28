Dipika Kakar can't stop smiling as Shoaib Ibrahim helps her in wearing a necklace; See THROWBACK photo

When Dipika Kakar couldn't stop blushing as Shoaib Ibrahim tied a necklace for her, giving everyone 'couple goals.' Take a look at Shoaika's beautiful throwback picture here.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are a 'perfect couple,' and we're not exaggerating. The duo's name is taken amongst the cutest and most adored couples in the Indian Television industry. Just like many other actors, Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of their show, Sasural Simar Ka. First, they became friends, and gradually the two fell in love. Though they kept their relationship away from the media and public glare, they couldn't hide it for more time, as they say, 'Pyaar chupaaye nahi chupta.'

In February 2018, Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in a traditional ceremony, making their fans dance in merriment. Since then, the two have been giving a 'couple goals' to everyone, and have also become an inspiration for many. The two are madly, totally, completely, and crazily in love with each other, and don't shy away from showing their love to the world. They two share a great bond and are inseparable. Though the couple keeps sharing pictures of their 'special time' together on their social media handles, it is not enough for Shoaika fans, who want to see more of them every day. So, their fans keep digging old pictures of them and reshare it to relive their beautiful old memory. Now, we've got our hands on a beautiful throwback picture of Shoaib and Dipika's 'happy moment' that will surely bring a smile on your face.

In the picture, Dipika is seen beaming in happiness as Shoaib helps her in wearing a necklace. Yes, the actress cannot stop smiling and blushing as Shoaib ties a necklace for her. While Shoaib looks dapper in a black shirt, Dipika looks beautiful in traditional attire and the white necklace. The smile on Dipika's face is awe-inspiring, and the duo is sending out happy vibes together. Apparently, the necklace was gifted to Dipika by Shoaib.

Take a look at Shoaika's beautiful throwback picture here:

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover. Fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to announce her next project soon. What are your thoughts on this love-filled throwback picture of Shoaika? Aren't they the cutest? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

