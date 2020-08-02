  1. Home
Dipika Kakar can't take eyes off Shoaib Ibrahim as they pose for an adorable picture on Eid

Shoaib Ibrahim shared a beautiful photo with wifey Dipika Kakar as the duo celebrated Eid 2020 together with family. Take a look at Shoaika's cute picture here.
Dipika Kakara and Shoaib Ibrahim are the 'IT' couple of the Indian Television industry. The duo is very close to their family and never misses a chance to celebrate any festival with them. Yesterday (August 1, 2020), Dipika and Shoaib celebrated Eid al-Adha with their loved ones at home and shared some pictures from their celebrations with fans on social media. Unlike last year, Dipika and Shoaib did not have a grand Eid celebration, they kept it low-key owing to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. 

Both, Shoaib and Dipika shared adorable pictures of them dressed in for the special occasion, and also posed for a love-filled picture together. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with Dipika, wherein shes is seen lost in his eyes. Dipika cannot take her eyes off Shoaib Ibrahim as she flaunted her henna-filled hands. The photo is too cute for words, and the smile on the duo's faces speak volumes of their bond. Dipika's twinkling eyes make it evident that she is thoroughly elated, and is making the most of her time with Shoaib. 

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim shares a fun loving PICTURE with Dipika Kakar as he talks about their 'relationship'

The actor's also shared solo pictures of themselves, showing off their beautiful ethnic attires for the festive. While Dipika dolled up in a sea-blue and golden sharara, Shoaib decked up in a green kurta and white Patiala. Dipika looked gorgeous as ever flashing her million-dollar smile, Shoaib looked suave flaunting his swag. The handsome hunk tried Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose, in one of the photos. 

Take a look at Shoaib and Dipika's Eid celebration photos here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Eid mubarak.. Outfit - @frontierbazarr Styled by- @rohitroy25th

Aao gale mile... #eidmubarak Styled by : @Rohitroy25th Outfit by : @laadoremumbai @bhavik_bafna

Meanwhile, Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in February 2018. While Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover, Shoaib was last seen as Abhimanyu in Ishq Mein Marjawan. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim's fan asks if he wasn't married to Dipika Kakar which actress would he marry? Here's his reply

