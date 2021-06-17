Dipika Kakar celebrates husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s new milestone; Shares Photos

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are in celebration mode. They have shared a lot of pictures from their recent vacation to Lonavala.

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have redefined the definition of love. The couple from different religions came together and created a beautiful world of peace and harmony. Their Instagram feed gives us positive vibes and fans also love them for spreading so much happiness. They are always appreciating each other’s achievements. This time also actress has shared pictures on her Instagram where she is seen celebrating her hubby’s new milestone. To note, both actors are successful vloggers also.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘The Most Awaited celebration!! Finally we unboxed the Gold Play Button from YouTube India for Shoaib‘s channel". In the pictures, the actor is seen sitting with his cake which has 2 million written on it. He is happily smiling and in the second picture, they both have posed together. The actress is wearing a white T-shirt with ‘Khush Rahiye’ written on it. She has not applied any makeup and flaunted her blemish-free skin.

She just applied a kajal and kept her hair open. The actor also responded to his ladylove note and wrote, ‘Thankyou for always enouraging me i guess maine life me kuch toh achcha kiya hoga isliye Allah ne tumhe meri zindagi me shaamil kiya.’

Recently, they have gone for a vacation and shared a lot of pictures from the beautiful destination. The actress is currently seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2. She was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum which went off air last year in March. On the other hand, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar gives a glimpse of husband Shoaib Ibrahim as he dons the Chef's hat; Asks ‘What's cooking’

Credits :Dipika Kakar Instagram

Share your comment ×