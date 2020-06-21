  1. Home
Dipika Kakar celebrates Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday in the sweetest way possible at home with family; WATCH

Dipika Kakkar planned a special surprise for husband Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday yesterday as she made a special breakfast for him, and also baked a chocolaty cake for him. Here's how Shoaib's birthday was celebrated.
Dipika Kakar's love for Shoaib Ibrahim is not hidden from anyone. The couple met on the sets of their show, 'Sasural Simar Ka,' became friends and eventually fell in love. The duo is head-over-heels in love with each other, and do not shy away from showing it to the world. Yesterday (June 20), was a happy-happy day for them as Shoaib turned a year older. Yes, it was Shoaib's 'Happy Wala Birthday,' and wifey Dipika did not leave any stone unturned to make him feel special and loved. 

Right from the making a special breakfast for dear hubby, to baking a chocolaty cake, Dipika did all that she could to ring in her loving husband Shoaib's birthday. Considering the current COVID-19 crisis, Shoaib's birthday celebration took place at home in the presence of his family and loved ones. Early morning, Dipika decided to surprise Shoaib with his favourite breakfast, i.e. an omelet. However, while the beautiful actress put in her best foot forward, she turned out goofing it up. On Shoaib's birthday, she burnt his omelet. She not only shared the goof-up story with her fans but also showed the birthday boy's hilarious reaction on her 'special omelet' for birthday. Well, they looked cute with their fun-loving banter, and it proved that they share great compatibility. 

Later, in the evening, everyone wore their best attires, to ring in Shoaib's birthday in style, as Dipika baked a two-tiered dark chocolate cake for her dear hubby. While Shoaib looked handsome as ever in a stylish black kurta over a pair of jeans, Dipika looked in the sunshine in bright yellow salwar kameez. The actor's elders as well as younger members of the family were present to shower their wishes and blessings on him on his special day. The room was decorated nicely, and Shoaib very lovingly cut the cake. He had a bright smile on his face, and the atmosphere in the room was very pleasing. He then fed a piece of it to his loved ones, and Dipika also fed him the cake with her own hands, making everyone go 'aww'. Well, it turly was a 'Happy Birthday' for Shoaib. 

Take a look at Shoaib's birthday celebration here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Special moment from the day. #shoaika @shoaib2087

A post shared by shoaib_dipika love33 (@shoaib.dipika33) on

