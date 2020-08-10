Dipika Kakar continues her birthday celebration with Shoaib Ibrahim and family, balloons, cake; See Photos

Dipika Kakar shared love-filled pictures of her second birthday bash with her loved one's and it will leave you awestruck. Take a look.

Dipika Kakar recently celebrated her birthday on August 6 (2020), however, her birthday celebrations did not end in one day. The actress continued to ring in her birthday with a second birthday bash, as she loved ones planned another surprise for her. Dipika took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of extended birthday celebrations with her close ones and it is all about love and happiness. The actresses second quaint birthday party hosted by some dear friends, who she considers as her family was filled with balloons, cake, and loads of smiles.

Shoaib was also present with Dipika to make her extended birthday celebrations happier. In the photos, Dipika is extremely elated as she poses with her loved ones while flashing a huge smile on her face. Dipika as usual looked pretty in a multi-colour traditional dress, and the happiness on her face is quite evident. Sharing these adorable pictures, Dipika wrote, 'This is what families are all about. Love Happiness and blessings from elders.' Dipika's birthday bash was hosted by her dear friend Nidhi Dutta, the daughter of renowned filmmaker JP Dutta (known for his film Border).

Take a look at Dipika's second birthday celebration here:

Dipika was touched by their efforts, and couldn't fathom the love that she was showered with on her special day. Dipika's bond with Nidhi and her family is quite strong. She mentioned in her caption that she wouldn't express her gratitude for everything they have done to make her feel special because she considers them as their own family. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

