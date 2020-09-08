Dipika Kakar declares her 'love' for tea as she enjoys the beverage and it's every chai lover ever; Watch

Dipika Kakar took to her social media handle to express her love for her magical drink 'tea' and every chai lover will relate to it. Take a look at Dipika's latest post here.

'Chai' is undoubtedly the most popular drink in India. You get it in every corner of the country, and all the times. It wouldn't be wrong to say that several Indians cannot live without this magical potion. Tea drinkers, or more commonly 'Chai lovers' have many emotions attached to the beverage, and for them, nothing can replace a good-old cup of chai. Millions of people are ardent tea drinkers, and among them is our beloved Indian Television star Dipika Kakar. Dipika is a 'big' chai (tea) lover, and her love for the soothing beverage is not hidden from anyone.

The actress has been spotted sipping a hot cup of tea, every now and then. From outings with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim to having long conversations with loved ones, Dipika makes sure her cup of tea aka her companion is always there with her. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to declare her love for this magical drink with a cute post, and it's too good to miss. She shared a short clip while she holds a cup of tea, and expresses her love for it.

In the clip, Dipika is seen enjoying her tea, as she makes an adorable face for the camera. Her cup has 'I love you' written on it, and she captioned her post as 'My Chai' followed by a few heart emoticons. This proves that she is completely, madly, and totally in love with her chai, and every chai lover will relate to Dipika's emotions for this shooting beverage. With hair tied neatly, no makeup face, a simple blue t-shirt, and her oh-so-cute expressions, Dipika looks every adorable.

Take a look at Dipika's post here:

Meanwhile, the talented actress was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which went off-air in March this year. She played Dr. Sonakshi in the show opposite Karan V Grover aka Rohit. Fans are waiting for Dipika to announce her next project soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

