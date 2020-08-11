Dipika Kakar embracing Shoaib Ibrahim during a VIDEO will leave the Shoaika fans gushing; WATCH

Dipika Kakar warmly hugging Shoaib Ibrahim as they interact with fans on social media is too cute for words. Take a look at Shoaika's adorable moment here.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are 'made for each other.' They are one of the most adored and loved couples in the Indian Television industry. With their love and compassion and the mutual respect for the relationship, Dipika and Shoaib have inspired many others to believe in true love, togetherness, and the institution of marriage. They do all the possible things to keep each other happy. Just a few days ago (August 6, 2020), Dipika celebrated her birthday, and her better-half Shoaib went all out to make her feel extra special.

While we have all seen Shoaib's hard work and efforts for making his wifey Dipika's birthday memorable, now we've got our hands on a video that will leave Shoaika fans raving about their bond and chemistry. In the video, Dipika is seen sweetly embracing hubby Shoaib as they interact with fans on social media, and it is all things love. The video is from Dipika's birthday celebration at home, wherein Shoaib is seen telling fans that now they will have conversations over food.

To which Dipika replies 'That's it. You have already done so much for me this time.' Shoaib states that there are some more surprises left, and Dipika is left overwhelmed. She takes the chance to hug Shoaib and express her gratitude towards him. The video speaks volumes of the bond the couple share, and it will definitely leave Shoaika fans gushing over them.

Take a look at Shoaika's adorable video here:

Meanwhile, Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of their show 'Sasural Simar Ka.' They tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in February 2018. What are your thoughts on the same? Aren't they simply adorable together? Let us know in the comment section below.

