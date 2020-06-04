Dipika Kakar enjoying Mumbai showers in THESE throwback PICS is all about the celebrating the monsoon spirit

Dipika Kakar, who was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, is seen enjoying the Mumbai rain in these pics and we are in love with her flawless smile.

It has only been a day since cyclone Nisarga had made a landfall at the Maharashtra coast leaving a trail of destruction behind in the state. Ever since the cyclone had hit the state, Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfalls in several parts dropping massive hints for the arrival of monsoon this year. Mumbai is often known for this monsoon, heavy rains and beautiful weather and this weather is often celebrated by the Mumbaikars. In fact, several celebrities tend to share beautiful pictures of themselves enjoys the Mumbai monsoon.

And while the city of dreams is welcoming the monsoon this year, we have stumbled upon Dipika Kakar’s throwback picture which speaks volume about celebrating the monsoon spirit. In the picture, the Sasural Simar Ka actress looked lovely as she was seen enjoying the Mumbai rains. The diva was dressed in a peach coloured thigh slit kurti with white embroidery which she had paired with white coloured palazzo, golden heels and silver bangles. Dipika was flaunting her beautiful smile as she showed off her carefree attitude while posing with a black umbrella.

Take a look at Dipika Kakar’s throwback picture enjoying the rain:

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi Rastogi opposite Karan V Grover. The show went off air on March 14, 2020, with an abrupt end, leaving #Ronakshi fans mightily disheartened. As of now, the diva is enjoying her lockdown break with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and family and often shares the beautiful glimpse of their quarantine moment on social media.

Credits :Instagram

