Dipika Kakar enjoys rains and cuddles with her pooch as she spent weekend at her 'favourite' place; See Photos

Dipika Kakar took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of the fun-loving moments of her recent outing at her 'favourite place' and it is too cute to miss. Take a look.
21666 reads Mumbai
Dipika Kakar enjoys rains and cuddles with her pooch as she spent weekend at her 'favourite' place; See Photos
It has been almost six months since most of us are locked in our homes owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. While everyone is trying to be safe and indoors, the boredom is striking hard. In the last few months, slowly and steadily businesses started to re-open as they kept safety precautions intact. People have also started living life with the 'new normal.' 

From meeting friends to going to work to small outings, the journey to get back to normal has gradually begun, of course, while keeping safety as a priority. Amidst this, Telly Town's most-loved 'bahu' Dipika Kakar also enjoyed a fun-loving weekend yesterday (September 21, Sunday). The actress went on an outing to her 'favourite place' and shared glimpses from her 'happy holiday.' It looks like that Dipika jetted off to a small weekend to Lonavala with her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim.

The actress shared pictures from her fun time at a resort in the hill station. Dipika shared that she received a 'special welcome', and it made her day. Well, this special welcome was not by the resort authorities, but by the spell of rains. Yes, as soon as Dipika reached her destination, it started pouring, and she was left awestruck. Dipika's love for rain is not hidden from anyone, and as it poured, she did not miss to make the most of her time. 

She was seen beaming in happiness as she enjoyed the rainfall in the scenic place. Wearing a white kurta with denim, Dipika looked oh-so-beautiful. She flaunted her natural beauty as went sans makeup, but it was her infectious smile that added charm to her look. Dipika also spent some loving time with her pooch, as she posed with her furry friend, and cuddled him. 

While Dipika did not reveal the location (Lonavala), or if she's travelling with hubby Shoaib, the latter's Instagram stories give a hint of their destination and happy ride. She captioned her awe-inspiring pictures as 'Rain welcoming us to our favourite place.' 

Take a look at Dipika's recent post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rain welcoming us to our favourite place@dellaadventureandresorts it is

A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on

Well, with Dipika spending a fun holiday, it is also making us crave for a short trip soon, and revived our energies. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you also want to spend some peaceful time at your favourite place? Let us know in the comment section below. 

