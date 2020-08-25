Dipika Kakar flaunts her 'classic' style in a traditional sharara as she poses for beautiful PHOTOS

Dipika Kakar shared some pretty pictures on her social media handle as she dressed up in a shimmery wisteria purple ethnic attire. Take a look at Dipika's traditional style here.

Dipika Kakar has become a style inspiration for many, especially when it comes to traditional dresses. It wouldn't be wrong to say, Dipika is Telly world's 'desi girl' as she knows the art of 'slaying any ethnic attire.' The actress who rose to fame with her show Sasural Simar Ka is a pro at fashion and styling. Her Instagram feed is filled with fanciful captures, and she perfectly knows how to align her outfits with the right amount of accessories. Pick up any outfit and Dipika will impress you in no time.

While the talented actress may be away from the small screen for quite some time now, she leaves no stone unturned to make heads turn with her social media posts. Yesterday (August 24, 2020), Dipika took to her Instagram handle to surprise fans with some awe-inspiring pictures as she yet again 'nailed' the traditional look. The diva dressed up in a shimmery wisteria purple sharara with golden embroidery and looked truly gorgeous. Letting her luscious long hair lose, Dipika completed her look with long earrings, a big ring, a tiny nosering, and dewy makeup.

She completely owned the dress and flaunted her 'classic' style as she posed for some beautiful pictures. Dipika defines her personal sense of style as comfortable, classy, and elegant. With these pretty photos, Dipika wrote, 'In a world full of trends, I choose to remain a Classic!' Within moments the actress's fans poured her with love and compliments. Some called her 'pretty', while others were left awestruck with how well the color was suiting Dipika. Saba Ibrahim, Dipika's sister-in-law, also showered praises on her and called her 'beautiful.'

Take a look at Dipika's latest pictures here:

On the professional front, Dipika was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus's show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum alongside Karan V Grover aka Rohit Sippy. The show went off-air in March this year, and since then fans have been waiting for Dipika to announce her next project. What are your thoughts on Dipika's recent photos? Let us know in the comment section below.

