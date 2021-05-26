Dipika Kakar gives a glimpse of her funky t shirt that reads ‘Do I Really Care’ in a mirror selfie; PHOTO

Television actress Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram handle to share a cool photo of herself wearing a unique t-shirt. Take a look.

Dipika Kakar is one of the most popular faces in the Television industry. The actress rose to fame with the hit show Sasural Simar Ka essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj. Dipika tied the knot with her former co-star Shoaib Ibrahim and the two have been sharing the nitty-gritty of their lives with fans through their social media handles. The actress is also known for the glamorous photos she regularly puts on Instagram. She often shares stunning snaps of her rocking a variety of traditional attires.

Earlier today, Dipika shared a photo of her husband cooking something in the kitchen. The actress’s sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim is a popular vlogger and Dipika often shares cooking recipes on her vlogs. Now, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a mirror selfie. In the snap, she can be seen posing in quirky attire. She has donned a long white shirt and black sweatpants. She can be seen winking with her tongue out as she points at the print on the shirt, which reads ‘Do I really care?’ and also put a sticker to summarize her emotion: Mood.

Take a look at the story HERE

Meanwhile, Dipika and Shoaib dated for 5 years before eventually getting married in 2018. Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their 3rd anniversary and the actor shared a heartwarming picture on their special day. Shoaib can be seen carrying the actress as a romantic gesture and penned beautiful words for her in the caption. In the post, he called her ‘shareek-e-hayat’ and promised to love her always.

Credits :Dipika Kakar Instagram

