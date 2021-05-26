Dipika Kakar gives a glimpse of husband Shoaib Ibrahim as he dons the Chef's hat; Asks ‘What's cooking’

Dipika Kakar is in Agra shooting for Sasural Simar Ka 2, but today, she has shared a picture of her husband Shoaib Ibrahim cooking.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s relationship defines what true love looks like. The couple always gives positive vibes with their pictures. It was during the lockdown they started vlogging and started showing fans about their personal lives. Currently, the actress is in Agra shooting for her serial Sasural Simar Ka 2 but has given a glimpse of her husband cooking.

Sharing a picture of Shoaib Ibrahim on her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, “Kya pakk raha hai by chef @shoaib87.” In the picture, he is seen cooking, while another person is shooting. The actress always shares her cooking recipes on her vlogs. She enjoys a massive fan following and fans love her videos. Her sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim is also a popular vlogger. Recently, the actress had shared a detailed professional makeup video. It has gone viral and garnering a lot of views.

In the video, she has shown her fans how professional makeup is done and what products should be applied. The couple recently renovated their home too.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

The actress’ last show was Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum which went off air last year in March. The show gained a lot of popularity. Dipika and Karan V Grover's chemistry was also adored by the fans. She had essayed the role of an actress named Sonakshi. On the other hand, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Credits :Dipika Kakar Instagram

