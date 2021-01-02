Dipika Kakar gives sneak peek of her New Year celebration at home; Hubby Shoaib Ibrahim drops a cute comment

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have taken to their Instagram handles to share pictures from their New Year celebration with family and a group of security guards.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most-loved couples in the television industry. The duo often shares loved-up pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. This time, Dipika and Shoaib have ringed in the New Year in a unique way. They had a low-key celebration at home with family owing to the ongoing pandemic. However, Dipika and Shoaib have also celebrated this New Year with a few on-duty security guards. Shoaib took to his Instagram account to share a group picture with wife Dipika, his mother, sister Saba and the team of guards.

While sharing his excitement and wishing everyone a ‘Happy New Year’, Shoaib wrote, “Our new year bring-in Happy new year !!!! Khush rahiye, pyar baatiye.” It seems they had a wonderful celebration with delicious food including a yummy cake. On the other hand, Dipika Kakar also took to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning solo pictures of herself from the New Year celebration. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a gorgeous maroon-hued ethnic suit. She has kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup.

Sharing the same, Dipika wrote, “A very Happy New Year to everyone! May this year get good health & prosperity for eveyone!!! (sic).” Soon after she posted the pictures, fans started pouring in comments on her post. Dipika’s hubby, actor Shoaib wrote, “Mashallah” followed with a heart emoticon while the actress’s sister-in-law Saba wrote,” Prettiest ma sha Allah,” with a heart emoji. Take a look:

For the uninitiated, Dipika and Shoaib met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka and after that, they dated each other for a few years. On February 2018, they got married at Shoaib's hometown.

On the work front, Shoaib was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawaan while Dipika was part of the show titled Kaha Hum Kaha Tum.

Credits :Dipika Kakar Instagram

