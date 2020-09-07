Dipika Kakar is a 'happy soul' as she flashes her infectious smile and flaunts a new ethnic outfit; See Photos

Dipika Kakar never fails to impress fans when she wears traditional attire and share pictures of the same. This time the actress's smile added to her overall charm. Take a look at Dipika's latest photos here.

If you are looking for some inspiration to put any traditional attire to perfection and ace the look, you definitely have to visit Dipika Kakar's social media handle. Dipika has flair for Indian aesthetics and is mostly spotted flaunting traditional attires, both on-screen and off-screen. She has mastered the art of putting together classy avatars, without going over the top, and many call her the 'desi girl' of Indian Television. The beautiful actress has a closet full of ethnic dresses and her Instagram feed is filled with her glamorous pictures in awe-inspiring traditional outfits.

While fans have been missing Dipika's acting prowess on TV, she is making sure to keep in touch with them through her Instagram handle. Recently, the actress shared some latest photos dolled up in her new printed dress, as and was extremely elated. In the photos, Dipika is seen flaunting a purple and white printed sharara and flashing her infectious smile. The dress is quite simple and its design is sure to win your hearts. She accessorized her outfit with multicolor bangles, long earrings, and a small nose-ring.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar says she is grateful to have Shoaib Ibrahim as her 'humsfar' for life with an adorable PICTURE

As usual, Dipika kept her luscious hair lose and fresh makeup, but it was her beaming smile that added charm to her overall look. In all the photos, Dipika is smiling and the joy on her face is quite evident. She captioned these beautiful pictures with an inspiring caption, which read, 'I choose to hold happiness in my heart and smiles on my face.'

Take a look at Dipika's latest happy pictures here:

Within moments, her fans started bombarding her comment section. They showered her with love, blessings, compliments, and good wishes. While many called her 'pretty,' others wished that she keeps 'smiling' always in her life. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim REVEALS Dipika Kakar's most loved travel destination; See post

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×