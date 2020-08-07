  1. Home
Dipika Kakar left 'speechless' due to Shoaib Ibrahim's efforts for making her birthday special; See Photo

Shoaib Ibrahim pens a heartwarming birthday note for wifey Dipika Kakar on her birthday, leaving her stunned and speechless. Take a look at Shoaika's adorable post here.
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: August 7, 2020 05:57 pm
If there's one duo from the Telly world, who never fails to give us 'couple goals', it has to be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. The two have are head-over-heels in love with one another and don't shy away from showing it to the world. Yesterday (August 6, 2020), Dipika celebrated her birthday, and Shoaib went all out to make her wifey feel extra special and loved. Like a dotting husband, Shoaib for the very first time baked a cake for Dipika at home and also decorated the house to ring on her birthday. 

Dipika in her first birthday post expressed her gratitude towards Shoaib and thanked him for all that he has done for her. She was left overwhelmed with the love and pampering. Later, Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with birthday girl Dipika, as he penned a heartwarming note for her. In the photo, Shoaib is seen pecking a sweet kiss on Dipika's forehead as she embraces all his love. The duo is seen matching colors as they are decked up in pink. 

With this awe-inspiring photo, Shoaib wrote, 'I just want to make you happy, because you are the reason for my happiness. Happy birthday Dipika. I know whatever I do for you it would be less, but I still tried to make your birthday as special as I could. I hope I have matched your expectations. May God keep you happy and smiling always.' Dipika was touched by Shoaib's heartfelt note and efforts, and wrote, 'You have left me speechless this time. I am one of the most blessed girls that you are my life partner.' 

I just want to make you happy. Because you are the reason for my happiness

