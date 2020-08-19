Dipika Kakar looks charming in a red polka dot outfit; Sasural Simar Ka co star Avika Gor calls her 'Sundar'

Dipika Kakar recently shared beautiful pictures of herself relaxing at home with a poetic caption, and her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Avika Gor dropped in a sweet compliment for her.

When you think of the most loved and talented actresses in the Indian Television industry, Dipika Kakar's name is sure to shine at the top. The actress has captured millions of hearts with her acting chops, beauty, and loving nature. While she may be away from the small screen for quite some time now, the gorgeous actress makes sure to keep her fans engaged with her social media posts, which give a sneak peek into her personal and family time.

Recently, Dipika shared some beautiful pictures of herself as she relaxed at home. In the photo, Dipika is seen wearing a pretty red polka dot top as she holds a cushion close to her. While in one picture she gazes away from the camera, her infectious smile adds charm to the picture. With hair tied in a messy bun and no makeup Dipika looks ethereal. However, it is her quirky earring that caught our attention as it had 'Musafir' written on it, which somewhere hints that the actress is missing travelling during this crisis.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim claps back at fan who asked what would he do if he had to choose either parents or Dipika Kakar

With his adorable photo, Dipika also showed her poetic side, as she wrote, 'Badi manzilon ke musafir. Chota Dil Nahi rakhte.' Within moments, Dipika's fans went gaga over her beauty and showered her with love. However, she received a special comment from someone, who is quite close to her. We're talking about her former on-screen sister from Sasural Simar ka, Avika Gor. Taking to the comment section, Avika complimented Dipika and wrote, 'Sundar (Beautiful).

Take a look at Dipika's photos here:

Avika played Roli in Sasural Simar ka, while Dipika played the role of her elder sister Simar. Interestingly, Dipika met her now-husband Shoaib Ibrahim also on the sets of the daily soap drama, wherein he played Prem. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: PICS: Dipika Kakar converting her handbag into umbrella as it rains during an impromptu photoshoot is adorable

.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×