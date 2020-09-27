Dipika Kakar looks pretty in a breezy pink kurta and denim jeans; Says 'Bad vibes don't go with my outfit'

Dipika Kakar flashing her beaming smile as she flaunts her breezy pink floral kurta and denim look is too cute to miss. Take a look.

Dipika Kakar is making the most of her time. The actress who is usually caught up in hectic work schedules has been missing from the small screen for quite some time now. While fans are missing her onscreen, the Dipika is enjoying life to the fullest and making some beautiful memories with her loved ones. Last weekend, the actress took a short trip to Lonavala with her family and had a refreshing time there.

She did not miss to give a glimpse of her fun-loving moments with her loved ones to her fans. Be it special moments with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim or her endearing time with her 'girl gang' (her mother and mother-in-law), Dipika ensured to share her happiness with her extended family aka fans. Yesterday, the actress dropped some beautiful pictures of herself, as she spread positive vibes all around. Known for her love for ethnic dresses, this time Dipika gave a modern touch to her long kurta by pairing it up with denim jeans.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar is pampered by Shoaib Ibrahim as he plans a special dinner date for her and its all about love

In the photos, Dipika is seen flashing her beaming smile as she flaunts her pretty, breezy floral pink kurta, and looks oh-so-beautiful. As usual, Dipika kept it simple with no makeup and hair simply clipped on. The bright pink colour of her attire added charm to her look, and she seems to have totally loved this kurta-denim combination. She captioned the photos as 'Bad vibes don't go with my outfit,' and we completely agree with her. While she posed for several pictures, we wish she only made a twirly video with this outfit in the scenic view, cause it would have been splendid.

Take a look at Dipika's recent post here:

Well, looks like Dipika has added yet another beautiful traditional outfit to her collection. She was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi opposite Karan V Grover. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want Dipika to take up a project soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim look madly in love as they embrace while enjoying a scenic view

Credits :Dipika Kakar Instagram

Share your comment ×