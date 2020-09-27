  1. Home
  2. tv

Dipika Kakar looks pretty in a breezy pink kurta and denim jeans; Says 'Bad vibes don't go with my outfit'

Dipika Kakar flashing her beaming smile as she flaunts her breezy pink floral kurta and denim look is too cute to miss. Take a look.
1970 reads Mumbai
Dipika Kakar is a 'happy soul' as she flaunts her breezy pink floral kurta paired with denimDipika Kakar looks pretty in a breezy pink kurta and denim jeans; Says 'Bad vibes don't go with my outfit'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Dipika Kakar is making the most of her time. The actress who is usually caught up in hectic work schedules has been missing from the small screen for quite some time now. While fans are missing her onscreen, the Dipika is enjoying life to the fullest and making some beautiful memories with her loved ones. Last weekend, the actress took a short trip to Lonavala with her family and had a refreshing time there. 

She did not miss to give a glimpse of her fun-loving moments with her loved ones to her fans. Be it special moments with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim or her endearing time with her 'girl gang' (her mother and mother-in-law), Dipika ensured to share her happiness with her extended family aka fans. Yesterday, the actress dropped some beautiful pictures of herself, as she spread positive vibes all around. Known for her love for ethnic dresses, this time Dipika gave a modern touch to her long kurta by pairing it up with denim jeans. 

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar is pampered by Shoaib Ibrahim as he plans a special dinner date for her and its all about love

In the photos, Dipika is seen flashing her beaming smile as she flaunts her pretty, breezy floral pink kurta, and looks oh-so-beautiful. As usual, Dipika kept it simple with no makeup and hair simply clipped on.  The bright pink colour of her attire added charm to her look, and she seems to have totally loved this kurta-denim combination. She captioned the photos as 'Bad vibes don't go with my outfit,' and we completely agree with her. While she posed for several pictures, we wish she only made a twirly video with this outfit in the scenic view, cause it would have been splendid. 

Take a look at Dipika's recent post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bad Vibes Don’t Go With My Outfit #goodvibesonly . . . outfit by : @bunaai

A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on

Well, looks like Dipika has added yet another beautiful traditional outfit to her collection. She was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi opposite Karan V Grover. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want Dipika to take up a project soon? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim look madly in love as they embrace while enjoying a scenic view

Credits :Dipika Kakar Instagram

Latest Videos
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor with a savage reply when asked about sharing screen space again
When Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunioun at a wedding left fans puzzled
When Karisma Kapoor's THIS moment with daughter Samiera Kapoor won hearts all over the internet
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus probe
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement