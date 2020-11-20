Dipika Kakar is lost in thoughts in a candid PHOTO with Shoaib Ibrahim & we wonder what she's thinking

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married back in 2018. Meanwhile, check out the couple's latest photo on Instagram.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim never fail to shell out relationship goals and their social media timeline is proof. Their constant PDAs are simply adorable and there is no second doubt about it. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and has been inseparable since then. Both of them never leave a chance to share pictures with each other thereby sending the fans into a frenzy. It won’t be wrong to call them one of the most adorable couples of telly town.

Meanwhile, the couple has once again grabbed attention owing to a recent picture. As one can see, the two of them are enjoying the greenery around at a picturesque location. While Shoaib happily poses for the camera, Dipika seems to be too lost in her thoughts. This candid moment of the couple is too cute to miss! The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress wears a blue and white salwar kameez. Shoaib, on the other hand, is clad in a sweatshirt and jeans.

Check out the picture below:

The husband-wife duo has also proved their mettle separately as actors in the television industry. To add to this, Dipika Kakar also won the 12th season of Bigg Boss. We still remember the time when she got emotional after getting Shoaib’s message inside the BB house. The actress last appeared in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum that also featured Karan V Grover. It received tremendous response from the audience before going off-air a few months back. Talking about Shoaib, he appeared last in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

