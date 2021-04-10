Dipika Kakar is loving the freshness around her as she posts a gorgeous picture from the shoot location

Dipika Kakar is enjoying the open area and greenery on the sets of her show Sasural Simar Ka as she shares a picture of her in a beautiful saree.

Dipika Kakar is among the most recognised faces on Indian television sets. She became a household name with her popular show Sasural Simar Ka, which depicted the life story of two sisters. The actress has been roped for the new season of Sasural Simar Ka. The actress has already reached the location of the shooting. Dipika Kakar recently shared a picture on her social media account of her from the shoot location as she is enjoying the nature and her surroundings.

Dipika looks graceful and stunning in a floral saree. She has accessorised it with a choker necklace and a bangle. She captioned it as, “Loving the freshness around me!!! Just Beautifullllllll Place”.

The promo of her show has been released and it has made the audience eager to see her in the show once again. The first season had a long run of six years and it had a massive fan following.

Talking about the content of the serial, the actress talked to Etimes TV about its content. She said that you can praise them or diss them, but can't ignore them. Hence, it will be a win-win situation for them. She added that at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is the ratings of the show. If you are getting ratings, then it means people are watching the show.

She also said that people do not make fun of tracks in horror movies but talk about them in daily soaps as they are an entertainment source.

