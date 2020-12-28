Dipika Kakar opens up about her fight with husband Shoaib Ibrahim; Says 'he is extremely grumpy'

Dipika Kakar shares a post marriage secret about Shoaib Ibrahim with her fans. The two stars are extremely active on YouTube.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. The couple is head over heels in love with each other. They even enjoy a huge fan following on Instagram and are often seen sharing their pictures on social media. The couple is popularly known as Shoaika among their fans. They are extremely active on youtube as they post a lot of amazing videos. Recently, in one of their videos, Dipika Kakar revealed the reason for her fight with husband Shoaib.

In the video, the actress said that her husband is extremely grumpy in the morning which is why they used to have a fight. “After getting up in the morning he does not like to speak to anyone and even gets irritated if anyone tries to disturb him,” Dipika added. However, Dipika did not like it earlier but now she revealed that she has adjusted and spends her time with her pet Cuddle.

Recently, Shoaib and Dipika celebrated her sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim’s birthday and shared the video on her official Youtube channel.

On the work front, both Dipika and Shoaib have been away from television for a while. The actress last featured in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum co-starring Karan V Grover which went off the air. She essayed the role of an actress named Sonakshi in the serial. And Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan. Fans of the couple are waiting to see them back on the small screen since then.

