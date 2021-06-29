  1. Home
Dipika Kakar opens up on her exit from Sasural Simar Ka 2: My track was this long-only

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar made a brief return for the second season of the popular TV show.
31021 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 12:15 pm
Dipika Kakar Dipika Kakar opens up on her exit from Sasural Simar Ka 2: My track was this long-only (Pic Credit- Dipika Kakar Instrgam)
Big Boss 12 contestant, Dipika Kakar was a part of the second season of Sasural Simar Ka and was known for playing Simar. The actress left in just two months which left the viewers curious as to why. Dipika runs a YouTube channel, on which she revealed the reason behind her exit from the show. Dipika had an "emotional reason" to be a part of the second season after Sasural Simar Ka launched her to popularity. As per Dipika, the show made her who she is and gave her an identity.

The actress thanked the makers for bestowing the role to her. In a video, Dipika Kakar said, “My track was this long only. When Rashmi Mam (producer) called me, it was already decided and she was clear with me from day one. She told me that she needs me for around two to two-and-a-half months. I was more than happy to do it.” The actress explained that appearing in the second season was an opportunity for her to pay back the makers.

Dipika further added, “I wasn’t taking up any shows but when Rashmi Mam called me for a meeting, I couldn’t turn it down. I have to do it, it’s my duty”. As of now Dipika is on a break from work and enjoying life. Dipika concluded, “You do some things in life not for money or materialistic things but for your mental satisfaction or emotional reasons. My emotional reason was that Sasural Simar Ka made me what I am today, so now, if I can give back to the makers, I cannot refuse no matter what”.

Sasural Simar Ka aired from 2011 to 2018. Dipika Kakar was part of the second season that premiered in April with the new cast.

