Dipika Kakar is pampered by Shoaib Ibrahim as he plans a special dinner date for her and its all about love

Shoaib Ibrahim's recent romantic surprise for wifey Dipika Kakar has left Shoaika fans awestruck. Here's how the actor made his ladylove's day special.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are touted to be the cutest couple of the Indian Television Industry, and rightly so. From understanding each other to being one another's support system, Dipika and Shoaib take our breaths away! Their bond is something that one cannot define in words because it needs to be felt. Love, trust, respect, compassion, passion, understanding, togetherness.. all these words and many more speak volumes about Shoaika.

It is already known that the couple along with their family are on a short trip to Lonavala. Dipika and Shoaib, who are quite active on social media, shared glimpses of her fun-loving time during their family trip with fans. Though they are there with their loved ones, the couple did manage to spend some 'we' time together and make memories. After their mushy picture enjoying a scenic view, Shoaib shared another romantic moment with Dipika, and it making Shoaika fans go 'awww.'

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim look madly in love as they embrace while enjoying a scenic view

It so happened that, Shoaib planned a special date for wifey Dipika, and it is all about love. Yes, Shoaib arranged a romantic dinner date for Dipika by the poolside. He pampered his ladylove Dipika with the special arrangements, and fans can't stop praising him. In the picture, Dipika looks pretty in a red-top as the poses for the camera while on the dinner table. In the backdrop, we can see heart-shaped red balloons are stuck everywhere, while the table is laden with rose petals. With this awe-inspiring photo, Shoaib wrote, 'Because I love to pamper her,' cute isn't it?

Take a look at Dipika and Shoaib's romantic date here:

Well, it is certainly very romantic and looks like Shoaib has already earned brownie points from Dipika and Shoiaka fans for this oh-so-lovely setup. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar enjoys rains and cuddles with her pooch as she spent weekend at her 'favourite' place; See Photos

Share your comment ×