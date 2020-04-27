Dipika Kakar pens heartwarming wish for mother in law’s birthday; Shares love filled pictures from celebration

On her mother in law’s birthday, Dipika Kakar shared a heartfelt post and it is making us go aww

With the coronavirus lockdown doesn’t seem to end anytime soon, birthday celebrations have been a dull affair these days as all of us are stuck in our houses. However, no celebration can be cheerless if you are with your family and that’s exactly what Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been proving these days. The television’s power couple has been making the most their lockdown period and is enjoying quality time with their family. And while they have been giving adorable glimpses of their quarantine schedule, Dipika’s recent post has been all about showering love on her mother in law who turned a year older today.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress shared beautiful pictures of herself with her sasu maa from the birthday celebration. In the pictures, Dipika’s mother in law was seen kissing the actress as they posed together for the camera along with a yummy chocolate cake and cookies. She even penned a beautiful note for her sasu maa and even addressed her as ammi and wrote, “Happpppppyyyyyy Birthday to my Ammi !!! Uparwaale ki hamesha shukrguzar rahungi ki aapko meri ammi bana diya!! I love u and always will” followed by heart emoticons.

Check out Dipika Kakar’s post for her mother in law.

To note, this isn’t the first time that Dipika has shared such love filled posts for her sasu maa. Earlier also shared an endearing picture of herself with hubby Shoaib and her mother in law as they geared up for the Ramadan celebrations. “In muskurahaton se badhkar ab aur kya maangu uparwale se.... Apne khazaane ka ye sabse keemti zewar usne hume de diya hai,” she had captioned the image.

