Dipika Kakar played Gurmeet Choudhary's fiance in a movie starring Sonu Sood and Jackie Shroff? Find Out

Did you know Dipika Kakar made her Bollywood debut opposite Sonu Sood and Jackie Shroff, where she played the role of Gurmeet Choudhary's fiance? Read on to find out which movie it is.

Dipika Kakar is touted to be one of the finest actors of the Indian Television Industry. She made her TV debut in 2010 as Lakshmi with the show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. However, it was a year later in 2011, when Dipika became a household name as Simar from Sasural Simar Ka. With her beautiful looks, girl-next-door image, and acting prowess, Dipika won many hearts. She essayed the role of six long years, and even today, people call her Simar. Well, we're not surprised by it, as Dipika made a strong impact on her character.

However, did you know that Dipika made her big Bollywood debut just a year after her exit from the show? Yes, in 2018, Dipika forayed into the big screen as she starred in J.P Dutta directed Paltan. The same director, who gave us the spine-chilling movie Border. While it was not only Dipika from the TV fraternity, but we also had Gurmeet Choudhary in the movie. While these two amazing actors might not have shared the screen in a TV show, but they have a romanced each other in this movie. The actress played the role of Gurmeet's fiancé in the movie as the later was seen as Capt. Prithi Singh Dagar. So, the two Tv stars featured opposite each other in this movie and wowed everyone. Dipika's role was applauded by all the critics and the audience, and the lady left no stone unturned to leave her mark on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Love Story: Here's a timeline of the Sasural Simar Ka couple's journey of love

Talking about Paltan, the war-based movie had an ensemble cast Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan and many more. She was one of the three leading ladies in the film. Sharing her experience with one of the leading portals about her experience working with the team and the ace filmmaker, Dipika had said, 'It was an altogether different experience. While I was shooting with JP Dutta sir, I got to learn a lot about the craft. He likes to get the natural actor out.'

Interestingly, the month Dipika shot for the film, was also a special time in on her personal front, as the actress was getting married to the love of her life Shoaib. Yes, the shooting for Dipika's role in Paltan happened in February 2018, just days before she was going to exchange wedding vows. Speaking about the same, the diva said, 'The shooting dates were of little concern to me. I was going to marry on February 22 in Lucknow, while the shooting was placed from February 2 to 10. However, Shoaib was very supportive and he pushed me to grab this big opportunity as he will handle everything.'

Just like any other actor, Dipika was also on the top of the sky, when she was offered the role, and initially could not really believe that it was true. She shared, 'Paltan happened overnight. I got a call from the casting people in the middle of the night. Initially, it was difficult for me to believe it’s true as fake calls are a norm. But then, I was sent the details, and on the third day, I was sitting right in front of JP Dutta sir.'

Well, it looks like 2018 was a big and lucky year for our beloved Dipika. She made her Bollywood debut, she got married, and she also made her way to the Bigg Boss 12 house, where eventually she turned out be the winner. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Dipik on the small screen after Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's end this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar shares a beautiful PHOTO with Shoaib Ibrahim from their last sehri; Says 'Alvida Maahe Ramzaan'

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×