Dipika Kakar praises her 'world' Shoaib Ibrahim for handling everything with patience in a heartfelt post

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim make for the most adorable duo in the Indian television industry. Recently, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress has penned down something special for Shoaib. Check it out.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry. The two of them tied the knot in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. Most often, it is their social media PDAs that grab our attention. The two of them often share pictures with each other on their respective handles which instantly win over the internet. Recently, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress has shared a heartfelt post for Shoaib on Instagram.

She writes, “Just wanna tell u, Thank u... for making my life so so so beautiful... ki kabhi mujhe hi lagta hai kahin sapna to nahi... filmy line hai par I mean it... Its almost like a dream to have such a peacefull happy life in a world thats totally surrounded by Negativity and how!!! But u handle everything with utmost patience and at every step teach me to do the same. You are my world, my life Tum ho to mai hun... tumse hi mai hun.”

Check out the post below:

As we can see, Dipika has also shared an adorable picture with Shoaib who is seen holding her lovingly from behind. The former Bigg Boss winner is seen clad in a yellow outfit while Shoaib is seen wearing a white t-shirt and matching jeans. On the work front, Dipika Kakar’s last appearance was in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum co-starring Karan V Grover in which she portrayed the role of an actress named Sonakshi. Shoaib, on the other hand, was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

