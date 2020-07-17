Dipika Kakar recalls fond memories with Shoaib Ibrahim & shares a throwback PHOTO with him

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim twinning in black outfits in a throwback picture screams love and affection. Check out the former's Instagram post.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the most popular and beloved couples of the Indian television industry. You cannot help but miss their social media PDAs that are adorable. The two lovebirds tied the knot with each other back in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. What grabs our attention the most is their special posts for each other that are being shared on social media from time to time by the husband-wife duo.

As we speak of this, the former Bigg Boss winner has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle which makes for an endearing sight. As can be seen in the picture, Dipika and Shoaib are seen lost in each other’s eyes while twinning in black outfits. Apart from that, the actress also pens a sweet note for her husband that reads, “That’s me for you and you for me. That’s how our future will always be!!!!!!”

Check out Dipika Kakar’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in which she played the role of an actress named Sonakshi. She was paired up opposite Karan V Grover in the show that had received a humongous response from the audience. However, it has now gone off-air. Talking about Shoaib Ibrahim, he was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan. As of now, the power couple is enjoying their quarantine break with family members and loved ones.

Credits :Instagram

