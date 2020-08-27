Dipika Kakar REVEALS her trick to get a 'perfect picture' and all her fans should take notes; See post

Dipika Kakar yet again shared pictures of herself dressed in a beautiful traditional dress, but this time she also revealed her secret formula of getting the 'perfect photo'. Read on.

When it comes to being a pro at styling traditional attires, no one can beat Dipika Kakar. The actress has been making heads turn with her amazing fashion sense. From lehengas to sarees, from salwar kurtas to shararas, be it any ethnic wear, and Dipika will show you the perfect way to carry it. Dipika might be away from the small screen, but the actress makes it a point to interact with her fans almost every day. She keeps sharing glimpses from her personal life on social media.

Recently, Dipika took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures as she dolled up in a beautiful printed traditional dress. While she looked gorgeous as ever as she posed for the camera spreading her beaming smile, it was her caption that caught our eyes. The diva spilled the beans about how she gets the 'perfect photo' and it is something all her fans should take note of. In the photos, she is seen wearing a pink and green floral printed dress and looks breathtakingly beautiful.

Revealing her secret formula of the 'perfect picture' in the caption, Dipika shared, 'heartfelt smile + beautiful outfit = perfect picture.' Yet again, Dipika won hearts with her simple look and natural beauty, as fans were left awestruck with her photos. It looks like Dipika had headed out for a makeover and some coffee with her sister-in-law as she shared glimpses of it on her Instagram story.

The two beauties were seen having a gala time as they enjoyed their favorite cup of coffee inside the car, and Dipika was extremely elated as she could finally go to a salon after a long-long time amid the pandemic.

Take a look at Dipika's posts here:

Credits :Instagram

