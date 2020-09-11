Dipika Kakar REVEALS how she and Shoaib Ibrahim spent time on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka

As Sasural Simar Ka makes a comeback on TV, Dipika Kakar went down the memory lane and spilled the beans about how her bond got stronger with Shoaib Ibrahim on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka. Read on.

We have seen many reel-life jodis falling in love and becoming a real-life couple. One such, reel-turned-real life duo is Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. The duo met each other on the sets of their show 'Sasural Simar Ka.' Initially they became friends, and slowly fell in love, ultimately leading to their marriage. Lovingly known as 'Shoaika', they tied the knot in February 2018, leaving fans elated. Since then, they have been giving 'couple goals' to many. From outings to dinner dates, Shoaib and Dipika spend ample quality time together.

While most of us know about Shoaika's love story, but many are not aware of how their bond became stronger on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. As the daily soap returns to the channel for re-airing in the afternoon time slot, Dipika Kakar went down the memory lane and spilled the beans about how her camaraderie strengthened with Shoiab on Sasural Simar Ka sets. She revealed a 'big' secret of a daily ritual that they followed every morning before they shot their scenes. Well, wondering what connected Dipika and Shoaib on sets, a cup of tea and bun maska! Yes, you read that right!

Sharing about the fun they had on sets, Dipika expressed, 'Both of us can never forget the time we spent together while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka. We met on the set of the show and our life’s journey together began there. I still remember the times when we would, as a ritual, have our favourite breakfast of chai and bun-maska together. It almost became a routine for us.'

'Whilhoot schedules were really hectic, we managed to steal these moments and spend time together enjoying a simple morning meal before the shoots, and that strengthened our bond and got us closer,' shared Dipika. Yes, a cup of hot tea and bun maska, was the key to Dipika and Shoaib's equation, and even today the duo is seen stealing such moments together quite often.

Talking about the show, it also starred Avika Gor, and Manish Raisinghani in the leads. It began on 25 April 2011 and went off-air on 2 March 2018. It is touted among the longest-running shows on Indian TV. You can now catch Sasural Simar Ka on Colors in between 12:30 to 6:30 pm in their #NostalgicAfternoons special segments. What are your thoughts about Shoaika's revelation? Also, are you excited to watch Sasural Simar Ka again? watch Let us know in the comment section below.

