Dipika Kakar REVEALS she's a 'fan' of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi; Welcomes him on Instagram

Dipika Kakar is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian Television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following, but do you know who Dipika is a fan of? The actress recently revealed this big secret on her social media handle, and it is none other than Dilip Joshi. Yes, Dipika is a 'fan' of Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal Gada in Sab TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress made this revelation as she welcomed the senior actor on Instagram.

Dilip Joshi recently marked his debut on Instagram as she opened his official handle. While his fans danced in merriment, several actors also welcomed him on the platform. Dipika Kakar also gave Dilip Joshi a warm welcome as she shared a screenshot of his account on her story and wrote, 'Welcome to Instagram Sir.' Further, the actress shared, 'Here's your fan following you,' as she attached 'Hi' emoji with it. Ever since the 52-year-old actor has joined Instagram, his fans have been showering him with love and good wishes.

Take a look at Dipika Kakar's message for Dilip Joshi here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 12 years on TV yesterday, and Dilip Joshi shared a heartwarming message thanking fans and his TMKOC team for all the love and support. Talking about Dipika Kakar, she became a household name as Simar from Sasural Simar Ka. She was last seen in Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi opposite Karan V Grover.

After KHKT's closure, fans have been yearning to see Dipika onscreen but she has not revealed her upcoming project. What are your thoughts on Dipika's heartfelt note for Dilip Joshi? Let us know in the comment section below.

