Dipika Kakar REVEALS what she missed the 'most' while being at home with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim amidst lockdown

Dipika Kakar recently took to her social media handle to share some beautiful pictures of herself. The actress also revealed what she missed the 'most' during the COVID-19 lockdown and it will leave you surprised.

Dipika Kakar may be away from the small screen, but she sure knows how to keep her fans engaged. The actress has been sharing glimpses from her personal and family time with her followers on social media. Recently, Dipika shared some beautiful pictures of herself and revealed what she missed the 'most' during the COVID-19 lockdown while being at home with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Well, don't worry, it is nothing but shopping. Yes, Dipika revealed that she missed going to for grocery shopping in stores amidst the lockdown.

After a long-long time, Dipika stepped out in the city, to go about grocery shopping for her home, and shared some pictures of the same. In the pictures, Dipika is seen standing in front of a store, with a long bill in her hand. Wearing a simple traditional dress, with masks and gloves, Dipika is seen flaunting the 'hefty' bill, which makes it clear that the actress got a lot of items for her household. Her happiness and satisfaction after finally going to the store and buying all essentials are quite evident from her pictures.

If you've been following Dipika thoroughly, you might know that during quarantine, the actress has been experimenting with her culinary skills to the maximum. From making biryani to baking cakes, Dipika is going all out to mold her cooking skills. She is also sharing the recipes of her yummy food items with her fans.

Are you wondering who accompanied Dipika to the store for all this shopping? Well, it is none other than her beloved sister-in-law Saba. She captioned the picture as, 'One of the things I missed the most, going to the store and shopping for my grocery.'

Meanwhile, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi opposite Karan V Grover (Rohit). The show went off-air in March this year, fans have since then been waiting for Dipika to announce her next project soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

