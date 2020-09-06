Dipika Kakar says she is grateful to have Shoaib Ibrahim as her 'humsfar' for life with an adorable PICTURE

Dipika Kakar posted a cute photo with her hubby and companion, Shoaib Ibrahim, as she expressed her happiness to have him in her life. Take a look.

When it comes to expressing love and feelings, no one can beat Telly Twon's most adorable couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. They two are totally, madly, and completely in love with each other, and there's no denying this fact. From being onscreen husband-wife in Sasural Simar Ka to becoming a real-life couple, Shoaib and Dipika's journey to togetherness has been inspiring for many others. They faced several ups and downs but finally tackled all obstacles to spend their life together.

Affectionately called 'Shoaika' by fans, the duo tied the knot in February 2018, and since then have been spreading their magic. Dipika and Shoaib are quite active on social media and fans love their cute PDA. They don't shy away from expressing their love for each other and often share mushy posts. Recently, Dipika shared a loving post for her hubby and 'life companion' Shoaib on her Instagram handle, as she expressed her happiness of having him in her life.

In the picture, Dipika and Shoaib look adorable as they are dressed in beautiful traditional attires as they pose for a click. Both are gazing into the camera lens, as they flash their beaming smiles. While Dipika looks gorgeous in her sea-blue ethnic wear, Shoaib looks dapper in an all-white outfit. The couple makes for a 'perfect frame' together, and it is certainly a treat for all Shoaika lovers.

Dipika also penned a heartwarming comment for Shaib and took a cue from a yesteryear love ballad 'Aap Ki Nazro Ne Samjha' to express her feelings. She wrote two lines from this beautiful song, sung by veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar in her caption. Not only this, but she also shared how lucky she feels to have Shoaib as her partner in life. 'Aap humsafar ho humaare, iss baat ke shukrguzar rahenge, hamesha!' (You are my companion for life, and I will be grateful to you forever.')

Take a look at Dipika's post here:

Fans couldn't stop gushing over Dipika and Shoaib's cute picture and showered their love on them in abundance. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

