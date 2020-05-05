Dipika Kakar shares an adorable PHOTO of her and Shoaib Ibrahim; Says 'I'm blessed to have you in my life'

Dipika Kakar recently dropped in a beautiful picture with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim on her Instagram handle with an awe-inspiring note for him. Take a look.

When we talk about the cutest couple in the Telly town, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's name shines right at the top. Their love story is no less than a Bollywood movie filled it loads of emotions. They had their own ups and downs, but they stood strong with each other. Together the Sasural Simar Ka Jodi got over the difficulties and wrote a beautiful love story. The couple got hitched in February 2018, and since then have been head-over-heels in love with one another.

From going on movie dates to sipping coffee together, they are inseparable. They love spending time in each other's company, and this Coronavirus-infused lockdown has only allowed them to make more memories with family. Dipika and Shoaib are making the most of their quarantine time at home. They are cooking together, cleaning the house, painting, and doing all they couldn't owing to their hectic schedules. And just like all the times, they are sharing their mushy moments with their beloved fans. Yes, fans love Dipika and Shoaib's cute social media PDA, and they never fail to impress.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Love Story: Here's a timeline of the Sasural Simar Ka couple's journey of love

Recently, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress shared an adorable picture with her dotting husband on Instagram. The husband-wife is seen dressed in beautiful traditional attires. While Dipika looks pretty in a bright red salwar suit, Shoaib looks handsome in a blue pathani suit. Though they looked extremely cute together, Dipika's caption was the highlight. The diva expressed her love for her hubby in the sweetest way possible. She wrote, 'I feel so blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for making me yours.' Fans couldn't stop gushing over their cuteness.

Take a look at their picture here:

Regardless to say, Dipika and Shoaib always manage to set 'couple goals' and this picture left us speechless. Affecitoknaley #Shoaika, they are undoubtedly the most loved jodi of the Indian Television industry. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar shares an adorable PHOTO with Shoaib and mother in law as they gear up for Ramadan celebration

\

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×