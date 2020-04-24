Dipika Kakar shares an adorable PHOTO with Shoaib and mother in law as they gear up for Ramadan celebration

Dipika Kakar shared an cute candid click with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and mother in law as they prepped up for Ramadan celebrations at home amidst Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

Dipika Kakar's love for her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and mother-in-love is not hidden from anyone. The beautiful TV actress is a complete family person and loves spending time with her dear ones at home. Amidst this Coronavirus lockdown, Dipika is spending ample time with her family and making beautiful memories. Often, the diva shares glimpses from her 'happy family time' with her fans on social media. And yesterday was no different. Dipika yet again treated her fans with an adorable picture of her family.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress dropped in a joyous photo with her doting hubby and her dear mom-in-law. In the picture, the trio is seen sharing a happy moment together as they relax at their home. While Dipika rests on her sasu mom's shoulder, Shoaib is seen leaning on his wifey. The candid picture speaks volumes of the love and bond they share for each other. While the two beauties are seen dressed in simple yet elegant traditional attires with their heads covered with a dupatta, Shoaib looks handsome as always in his cool casuals.

Apart from the cutesy click, what caught our attention was Dipika's loving caption. The gorgeous actress expressed her love for her mother-in-law in the sweetest way possible. Using some Hindi phrases, she mentioned that she cannot ask God for anything more precious than the smiles of her loved ones. The actress added that the almighty has already given his most precious jewel to her in the form of her family, and she is indeed lucky to have them.

Take a look at Dipika's picture here:

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi Rastogi opposite Karan V Grover. The show went off air onMarch 14, 2020 with an abrupt end, leaving #Ronakshi fans mightily disheartened. What are your thoughts on Dipika's 'Happy Family' picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

