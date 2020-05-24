Dipika Kakar shares a beautiful PHOTO with Shoaib Ibrahim from their last sehri; Says 'Alvida Maahe Ramzaan'

Dipika Kakar shared a mesmerizing picture with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim as they enjoyed their last sehri together and geared up to bid adieu to the holy month of Ramzaan. Take a look.

After a month of fasting and prayers, the holy month of Ramzaan is coming to an end, and people are gearing up to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. However, this year there's going to be no shopping, no visitors at home, and virtual dawats. Yes, Eid 2020 is going to be different from the previous years as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to paralyze human movement around. But, this has not stopped people from making the most of it in the confines of their home.

One Telly couple, who is celebrating Ramdan with full zeal and zest is our beloved Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. Yes, the duo is doing all that they can to celebrate Eid with their family in the best possible way. They have been sharing glimpses of their Ramadan celebrations with fans on their social media accounts. Recently, Dipika took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful selfie with her handsome hubby Shoaib from their 'last sehri' of the year together. The couple was prepping up to bid adieu to the holy month with a special message.

In the picture, Dipika is seen wearing a simple yet beautiful multi-colored salwar-suit, while Shoaib is seen wearing a white printed Kurta with a headscarf. As usual, the took looked simply adorable together, and the glow on their face is simply unmatchable. The photo speaks volumes of their simplicity and elegance. The actress captioned the picture as, 'The last sehri. Alvida Maahe Ramzaan. See you next year, Inshallah.'

Take a look at Dipika and Shoaib's mesmerizing picture here:

On a similar note, the Sasural Simar Ka actors got married in February 2018. Since then have been head-over-heels in love with each other. They are affectionately called 'Shoaika' by fans. What are your thoughts on their recent picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

