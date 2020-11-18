Dipika Kakar shares a candid PHOTO but its her 'Shoaika' tattoo that grabs our attention; Check it out

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018. The two of them often share pictures with each other on social media.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the most adorable couples of the Indian telly town. One simply can’t get over their cute social media PDAs. The best part is that the couple often shares bits and pieces related to their life with the fans on their respective handles. Be it sharing lovey-dovey selfies to posting videos together, they do it all! The two of them tied the knot on 22nd February 2018 and have been inseparable since then.

In the meantime, Dipika has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle that has sent the internet on a meltdown. Her candid moment is captured by the photographer as she puts her hand on her head while flashing a beaming smile. But wait! Here we notice something that has all our undivided attention. One can clearly see the ‘Shoaika’ tattoo inscribed on one of her hands that depicts her name including that of Shoaib’s. Well, that definitely screams love, isn’t it?

Check out the picture below:

The actress also adds an apt caption along with the picture that reads, “The reason of all the khushiyan (happiness) in my life.” There is no second doubt that she is talking about her husband Shoaib Ibrahim here. On the professional front, Dipika Kakar last featured in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum co-starring Karan V Grover in the lead role. She played the role of an actress named Sonakshi in the daily soap. Talking about Shoaib, he was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

