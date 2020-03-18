Dipika Kakar shares goofy PHOTOS with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim amid Coronavirus lockdown; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's how Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are making the most of their quarantine time amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

Actors seldom get time to spend time with their family and loved ones owing to their hectic schedules. However, the recent outbreak of Coronavirus has made it possible. Yes, COVID- 19 has hanged everyone's schedule as many locked inside their house to prevent coming in the radar of the deadly virus. Not only commoners but even Bollywood and TV stars are practicing quarantine and social distancing following Government orders. While they are taking all the necessary precautions, this isn't deterring them from making the most of this sudden holiday that they've got.

Some are killing time by binge-watching series, others are learning new skills. And some others are merely spending quality time with their dear ones. Dipika Kakar falls in the latter category. Yes, the Sasural Simar Ka actress is making the most of this leisure time at home with her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share some goofy pictures with Shoaib as they cherished some lovesick moments together. In the pictures, Dipika gives us a glimpse of how couples are expected to behave and how they behave in reality.

Well, we must say, Dipika's depiction of 'Expectation Vs Reality' is on point and relatable. Also, we cannot ignore how cute the duo looks together. Not only this, but the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress is also using this time to hone her cooking skills. She shared a picture where she can be seen prepping up for a special dish, 'Kunde Ke Niyaz'.

Well, if you have such a good partner as your company, you wouldn't want to go outside, right? What are your thoughts about it? Are you missing your dear Sonakshi on-screen after KHKT's closure? Let us know in the comment section below.

