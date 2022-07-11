Dipika Kakar shares a mushy pic with Shoaib Ibrahim from Eid celebration; Receives gift from her sister-in-law

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are very enthusiastic about festival celebrations with their family. The couple celebrated Eid yesterday with lots of joy and love. Dipika’s sister-in-law, Saba Ibrahim gifted her a gorgeous suit for the festival and she was seen flaunting it on Eid. The couple has beautiful celebrations and both of them looked absolutely gorgeous on the day. Sasural Simar Ka actress had shared pictures of her and Shoaib on social media after the celebrations.

In one of the posts, Dipika was seen in a gorgeous blue suit with a lace design. She captioned, “Eid Mubarak Aap Sabko My outfit for this Eid… A gift with all the love from my lovely @saba_ka_jahaan Thank u Saba I Loveeddddd it."

See the post here-

She also posted a photo with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, who had sported an embroidery work kurta pyjamas along with the shimmery half jacket. She captioned, "A beautiful Candid moment from the evening… #EidMubarak."



See the post here-

Even Saba wore a pretty yellow suit. Both Dipika and Saba had earlier shared photos of their Eid prep and even got a beautiful mehndi design on their hands.



Dipika and Shoaib’s professional life

Dipika rose to fame with Sasural Simar Ka and was last seen briefly in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

Shoaib was part of Ishq Mein Marjawan where he played the role of Abhimanyu. During the lockdown, both of them started their own YT channel. Shoaib will be soon making a comeback to the small screen with a new show, Ajooni. He will be doing a very different role from those he has done earlier.

