Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim can't stop looking at each other in a recent lovey dovey PHOTO; Check it out

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim often indulge in social media PDAs. Meanwhile, check out their latest picture on Instagram.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the most adorable couples of the television industry. Their social media PDAs are super cute and often send the fans into a frenzy. Be it sharing pictures while going out for a drive or sharing glimpses of candid clicks, the couple does it all and sets major relationship goals for all others out there. We still remember Dipika’s candid picture that was shared a few days back in which she proudly flaunted her ‘Shoaika’ tattoo.

As we speak of this, Shoaib has shared a lovey-dovey picture with wife Dipika on his Instagram handle and it makes for a delightful glimpse. Both of them are kind of lost in each other’s eyes as they pose for this yet another candid picture. While the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress is wearing a black outfit teamed up with a denim jacket, Shoaib, on the other hand, looks dapper in a breezy casual shirt and ripped jeans.

Check out the pictures below:

Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. The former was also announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 12. She then appeared in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum co-starring Karan V Grover. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. For the unversed, Dipika played the role of an actress named Sonakshi in the show that went off-air sometime back. Meanwhile, talking about Shoaib, the talented actor has also appeared in numerous popular shows. He was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Credits :Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram

