Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim can't take eyes off each other as they enjoy tea amid rains in a THROWBACK photo

Telly town's cutest couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim twinning and having a gala time in each others company in a throwback picture from last year's monsoon season is too cute to miss. Take a look.

Think about the jodi that is madly and completely in love with each other, and Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim's name is sure to top the list. Yes, Dipika and Shoaib are the cutest and the most-loved jodis of the Television industry. The two met as co-stars on Sasural Simar Ka, became friends, and then love blossomed between them. However, their journey from friends to soulmates was difficult, but together they had it all. The two tied the knot in 2018, and since then have been giving 'couple goals' to everyone.

Shoaika (as lovingly called by fans), they have redefined love, compassion, and togetherness for many. They are looked upto by many lovers, who take them as an example of 'true love' in this era of dating. While the duo never leaves a chance to impress fans with their romantic and cute moments on social media, when they fall short, their fans dig into their 'beautiful old memories' and relive it once again. And this is what exactly happened recently. We got our hands on a throwback photo when Dipika and Shoaib were enjoying the small drizzles in the city during last monsoon. Yes, while in this monsoon season we all cannot enjoy to the fullest owing to the Coronavirus scare, let's take a look at Shoaika's monsoon 2019 days.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar adorably pulling Shoaib Ibrahim's cheeks in a THROWBACK picture will melt your heart; Take a look

In the picture, both Dipika and Shoaib are seen twinning in white and blue as they enjoy a sip of tea amid the little showers, and they look absolutely adorable. The highlight of the photo is that they cannot take their eyes off each other as they enjoy the weather. Well, this happens to be from the time when Shoaiba and Dipika went on their first bike ride together, after the former brought his new luxury bike.

Shoaika's love for tea is not hidden from anyone, and especially when it's raining, who doesn't like a hot cup of tea with their beloved? The happiness on their face is evident that they had a gala time, and now we're waiting for them to share monsoon 2020 pictures, even if they enjoy the showers from the balcony of their houses.

Take a look at Dipika and Shoaib's throwback picture here:

Meanwhile, the two are making the most of their quarantine together and spending quality time with their family. What are your thoughts on the same? Are they simply adorable together? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakkar REVEALS the secret of staying fit and healthy and it will remind you of your mother's 'nuska'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×