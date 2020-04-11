Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim enjoy family time amid lockdown and their happy moments are winning hearts

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who won hearts with their performance in Sasural Simar Ka, has been enjoying some quality time with their family during the lockdown.

As India’s lockdown is on the verge of getting extending soon, we all stuck up in the houses and looking forward to getting back our usual routine and social life. But looks like television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have aced the art of enjoying the quarantine period and are making the most of this free time in the best possible way. The much in love couple is not just enjoying each other’s company but are also spending quality time with their family.

In fact, Shoaib also gave a glimpse of their happy moments together and shared a beautiful family picture. In the post, Shoaib was seen posing with his mother, wife Dipika, and sister Saba. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor looked dapper in his orange coloured check shirt and trousers and his smile made us go weak on our knees. On the other hand, Dipika donned a desi look and wore a blackish grey coloured printed suit which she had paired it with a sky blue coloured dupatta. Shoaib captioned that image as, “A family blossoms, not just by staying together, but by Living together.”

Take a look at Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s family picture:

For the uninitiated, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of their popular family drama Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love there. While Dipika played the lead role of Simar on the show, Shoaib was seen in the role of Prem. After dating each other for a while, the couple tied the knot in February 2018.

