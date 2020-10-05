Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim have a romantic getaway as they enjoy a car ride together; Watch VIDEO

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular and beloved couples of the Indian television industry. Meanwhile, check out a romantic video shared by the latter on Instagram.

When we talk about popular couples of Indian telly town, among the first names that come to our minds are Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple tied the knot back in 2018 and has been inseparable since then. Both of them often keep sharing pictures and videos of each other on social media. And of course, their social media PDAs are simply adorable and set major relationship goals for all the other couples out there.

As we speak of this, Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a video on his Instagram handle that makes for an endearing watch. The actor and wife Dipika are seen enjoying a car ride together. But it is their romantic moment in the video that grabs everyone’s attention here. The Sasural Simar Ka actress lovingly looks at her hubby as he holds her hand and plants a kiss on it while Arijit Singh’s song ‘Humdard’ from Ek Villain plays in the background.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dipika Kakar last appeared in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum that also featured Karan V Grover alongside her. She played the role of an actress named Sonakshi in the same. Karan and Dipika’s on-screen chemistry in the show was loved by everyone. For the unversed, she is the winner of Bigg Boss season 12. Talking about Shoaib Ibrahim, the actor was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was also Dipika’s co-star in the popular daily soap, Sasural Simar Ka.

Also Read: Shoaib Ibrahim takes help from Arijit Singh to express his love for Dipika Kakar; Check out the romantic post

Credits :Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram

Share your comment ×