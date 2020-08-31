Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim look royal in ethnic outfits and post heartening notes for each other

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently attended a friend's engagement ceremony, where they dazzled in traditional attires. Now, the duo has shared some beautiful pictures as they posed for the camera and penned down their feelings for each other. Take a look.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are touted to be one of the most adorable couples in the Indian Television industry because they have changed the way people perceive marriage, romance, and togetherness. The duo met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka as co-stars, became friends, and almost three years of courtship, Dipika and Shoaib had confessed their love for each other. In February 2018, Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in a traditional nikah ceremony and became soulmates forever.

Although they have been together for many years, their bond is so fresh and strong, and they make everyone believe in the power of love companionship. Recently, the couple attended a close friend's engagement ceremony, where they dazzled in traditional attires. The duo was present at renowned filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta's engagement function. While Dipika and Shoaib previously shared glimpses from the low-key ceremony, now, they have shared some beautiful pictures together as they posed for the camera. The adorable couple also penned down their feelings for each other with heartwarming posts.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim cannot stop blushing as Dipika Kakar pours love on him; Here are Shoaika's filmy romantic PICS

The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress sizzled in a for a dark red blouse and lehenga. She added a similar colour shimmery kaftan to enhance her look. On the other hand, Shoaib Ibrahim looked dapper in a black kurta, pyjama and brown leather shoes. The duo was at their ethnic best, and posed for some awe-inspiring pictures sending happy vibes and positivity around. Their photos and heart-touching messages speak volumes of the love and respect they have for each other.

Like a loving wife Dipika caption her picture with hubby Shoaib saying, 'You are my today, all of my tomorrows.' Shoaib being a doting husband who never skips any chance to smother his wife, Dipika with love, wrote, 'Zindagi ka safar achcha hai, Lekin mera HUMSAFAR usse bhi achcha hai!' The two exude love and perfection in these pictures and are a sight to behold.

Take a look at Shoaika's royal pictures and heartening posts here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×