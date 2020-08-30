Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim make for a 'stylish couple' in ethnic outfits at a friend's engagement ceremony

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim dressed up in their best traditional attires as they attended filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi's engagement ceremony. Take a look at Shoaika's super stylish looks.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are touted to be one of the most adorable couples in the Telly world. However, recently Shoaika proved that they are not only the most loved couple but also the 'most stylish.' as they attended a close friend's engagement ceremony. Dipika and Shoaib dressed up in their traditional best at renowned filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta's engagement function and made many heads turn with their 'uber-stylish' looks. The duo raised eyebrows as they dressed up in red and black for the special occasion, and fans cannot stop gushing over them.

While Dipika looked ethereal in a beautiful deep red shimmery attire, Shoaib looked dapper in an all-black traditional suit. Dipika gave her outfit a modern touch, as she paired an overcoat with her lehenga-choli, and looked like a complete enchantress. She kept it simple as usual, with long earrings, fresh makeup, rings, red lipstick, and straight open tresses. Both, Shoaib and Dipika made for a super stylish and classy couple with their outfits, but it was the happiness on their faces that added to their beauty.

The duo also took proper safety precautions as they did not forget to put on their face masks owing to the Coronavirus scare in the country. They posed for some eye-catching pictures individually to flaunt their outfits, clicked selfies together, and also posed with the soon-to-be-married couple. Shoaika also shared their blessings with Nidhi and Binoy. Apart from Dipika and Shoaib, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai also attended Nidhi and Binoy's engagement ceremony. The duo twinned in sea blue coloured outfits and looked adorable.

Take a look at their classy pictures here:

Meanwhile, producer Nidhi Dutta, who is the first-born of JP Dutta and actress Bindiya Goswami, is all set to get married to director Binoy Gandhi in December this year. Dipika shared a close bond with Nidhi, and the latter had also arranged a surprise birthday party for Dipika recently. What are your thoughts on the same?Let us know in the comment section below.

