Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim’s song ‘Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0’ poster out; Music video releasing on THIS date

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim enjoy a huge fan following. They connect with their fans through videos on a regular basis. They are also successful vloggers apart from being actors. Dipika was seen in the show ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ for a brief period, but it has been a long time since Shoaib is seen on television. Both have also done music videos.

Today, Dipika shared the poster of her next upcoming song ‘Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0’. While sharing it she writes, “So Finally!!!! We r so excited to share this poster with you all! This one is extra special… Because not only is this an iconic song.. but is also one of our all time favourites. So here it is guys… Jiye To Jiye Kaise 2.0. Releasing on the 13th of Jan 2022 on @ishtarmusic !!! We r super excited how about you?”

The poster shows Shoaib kissing Dipika’s hand and she is smiling. The song is sung by Stebin Ben and the full song will be releasing on January 13.

The shooting of the song is mostly done in Shimla and the couple shared a lot of pictures from there. Before this, they were seen together in the song ‘Yaar Dua’. The music and lyrics of the song is given by Badshah. Recently, the couple had also mourned the death of their pet ‘Cuddle’.

